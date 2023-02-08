Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in PPG Industries (PPG)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.45MM shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 15.31MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is $136.92. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of $131.27.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is $17,768MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual EPS is $7.09, an increase of 63.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1723 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PPG is 0.2370%, a decrease of 2.9850%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 240,517K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 16,912,062 shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,310,493 shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,751,328 shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,700,530 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,005,709 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954,556 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 1.65% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 6,664,304 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,811,455 shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 0.88% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 5,647,483 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,286,186 shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 8.60% over the last quarter.

PPG Industries Declares $0.62 Dividend

PPG Industries said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $131.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

PPG Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

