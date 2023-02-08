Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.04MM shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 13.52MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings is $15.44. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $13.21.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings is $64,388MM, an increase of 12.22%. The projected annual EPS is $1.09, an increase of 2.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAGP is 0.6600%, an increase of 7.5733%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 227,149K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 13,566,475 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,237,133 shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,821,209 shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,093,970 shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 25.00% over the last quarter.

TORIX - Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 9,130,170 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,663,722 shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 8,957,960 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,509,102 shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 8,049,040 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,045,812 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.