Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.05MM shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Class A (MRVI). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 6, 2022 they reported 13.93MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.90% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is $23.83. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 63.90% from its latest reported closing price of $14.54.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is $446MM, a decrease of 50.83%. The projected annual EPS is $0.41, a decrease of 77.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRVI is 0.1825%, a decrease of 19.0857%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 156,263K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681,033 shares representing 16.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 16,450,838 shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,114,926 shares, representing a decrease of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,178,115 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559,746 shares, representing an increase of 58.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 42.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,898,351 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396,740 shares, representing an increase of 38.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 57.27% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 3,852,228 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089,326 shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 46.40% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.