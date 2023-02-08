Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.83MM shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 3.52MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.01% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for MakeMyTrip is $40.01. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 48.01% from its latest reported closing price of $27.03.

The projected annual revenue for MakeMyTrip is $676MM, an increase of 41.57%. The projected annual EPS is $0.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in MakeMyTrip. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MMYT is 0.5806%, an increase of 7.8967%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 55,101K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 6,425,075 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,493,269 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 46.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,876,781 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,732,719 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537,246 shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 35.28% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,296,692 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257,054 shares, representing a decrease of 29.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 2,517,854 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607,869 shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 67.42% over the last quarter.

MakeMyTrip Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

