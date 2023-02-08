Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in Diageo (DEO)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 118.81MM shares of Diageo plc (DEO). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 142.78MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diageo is $208.74. The forecasts range from a low of $138.30 to a high of $261.93. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of $172.92.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo is $17,677MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual EPS is $1.78, an increase of 13.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DEO is 0.6174%, an increase of 2.6941%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 301,379K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,066,659 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,656,267 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 21,972,876 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 18,568,282 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,964,438 shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,795,049 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,354,149 shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 9.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,043,976 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,083,877 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Diageo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diageo plc is a multinational alcoholic beverage company, with its headquarters in London, England. It operates from 132 sites around the world. It was the worlds largest distiller before being overtaken by Kweichow Moutai of China in 2017. It is a major distributor of Scotch whisky and other sprits.

