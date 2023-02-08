Massachusetts Financial Services Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.90MM shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 19.36MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is $194.46. The forecasts range from a low of $165.03 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $188.33.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is $3,931MM, an increase of 14.44%. The projected annual EPS is $4.73, an increase of 63.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CDNS is 0.4560%, a decrease of 2.2862%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 274,840K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,179,956 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,120,135 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,298,189 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,348,246 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,286,122 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918,875 shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 19.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,208,491 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103,830 shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,419,304 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733,627 shares, representing an increase of 49.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

