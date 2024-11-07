Massachusetts Financial Services Boosts Stake in Bank of Ireland

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.
Massachusetts Financial Services Company has increased its stake in Bank of Ireland Group PLC, crossing the 8% threshold of voting rights. The investment firm now holds 8.10% of the voting rights, up from a previous 7.97%. This change reflects a strategic move that could influence the bank’s future decisions.
