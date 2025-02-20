News & Insights

Markets
RVTY

Massachusetts Court Grants Permanent Injunction To Revvity Against Cloud Software Over Spotfire

February 20, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Revvity Inc. (RVTY) said that the Massachusetts Superior Court has ruled in its favor and will issue a permanent injunction to enforce Revvity's rights under its agreements with Cloud Software Group related to the Spotfire software.

The ruling follows a preliminary injunction issued in April 2024, which will become permanent, ensuring uninterrupted access to Spotfire software and support for Revvity and its customers, protecting operational continuity and service quality.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.