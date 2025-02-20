Massachusetts Court Grants Permanent Injunction To Revvity Against Cloud Software Over Spotfire

(RTTNews) - Revvity Inc. (RVTY) said that the Massachusetts Superior Court has ruled in its favor and will issue a permanent injunction to enforce Revvity's rights under its agreements with Cloud Software Group related to the Spotfire software.

The ruling follows a preliminary injunction issued in April 2024, which will become permanent, ensuring uninterrupted access to Spotfire software and support for Revvity and its customers, protecting operational continuity and service quality.

