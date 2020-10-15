Eastern Bankshares, a Massachusetts bank with 89 branches in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, raised $1.8 billion in a best-efforts subscription offering on Thursday, offering 179.3 million shares of common stock at $10. The company donated an additional 7.5 million shares to the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. Because the shares were sold through a best-efforts subscription offering, Eastern Bankshares is excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



Founded in 1818 as a local savings bank, Boston-based Eastern Bank has evolved into a diversified commercial bank serving eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. The company provides products and services to retail, commercial, and small business customers, operating in two primary business segments: banking and insurance agency operations.



Eastern Bankshares is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBC. Keefe Bruyette Woods acted as a selling agent in the offering, and J.P. Morgan served as the company's capital markets advisor.

The article Massachusetts bank Eastern Bankshares raises $1.8 billion in Nasdaq listing originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



