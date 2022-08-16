US Markets
ENDP

Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo

Contributor
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Published

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday a settlement has been reached with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders to provide $450 million as part of Endo's bankruptcy.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday a settlement has been reached with opioid maker Endo International PLC ENDP.O and its lenders to provide $450 million as part of Endo's bankruptcy.

The proposed settlement would provide cash to address opioid crisis, require significant document disclosure, and ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, the AG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular