Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday a settlement has been reached with opioid maker Endo International PLC ENDP.O and its lenders to provide $450 million as part of Endo's bankruptcy.

The proposed settlement would provide cash to address opioid crisis, require significant document disclosure, and ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, the AG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

