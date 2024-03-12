Mass torts against 3M, J&J fueled spike in new federal lawsuits in 2023

By Nate Raymond

March 12 (Reuters) - The number of new federal lawsuits jumped 24% in the 2023 fiscal year as cases by people alleging they were injured by products like 3M's combat earplugs and Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder soared, the federal judiciary reported on Tuesday.

The increase in civil case filings in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, marked a shift after two years of straight declines in new lawsuits filed in federal court, drops the judiciary had attributed in part to disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jump in new lawsuits in fiscal 2023 came even as other activity in the federal courts continued to decline, with new criminal cases falling 3% and filings in regional appeals courts dropping 4%.

Criminal cases charging defendants with drug crimes fell 8% to 18,103 and constituted 27% of all criminal cases, the judiciary said.

The increase in civil lawsuits led the judiciary to report 405,878 in overall new case filings in 2023, up 18%.

The judiciary in an annual report attributed much of the increase in civil cases to a 47% jump in diversity of citizenship cases, or disputes between citizens of different states, with personal injury cases jumping 66% to 117,705.

Much of that increase was in mass tort cases consolidated in multidistrict litigation. Even excluding the mass tort cases, civil lawsuits increased 10% last year.

Florida's Northern District reported 47,650 personal injury cases filed last year, a 38% jump attributed to more lawsuits being consolidated before a judge there by U.S. military veterans and service members who say they suffered hearing loss from using 3M's combat earplugs.

3M in late August agreed to pay $6.01 billion to settle those lawsuits, which had become part of the largest federal multidistrict litigation proceeding in U.S. history with more than 276,000 lawsuits, according to court statistics.

In New Jersey, personal injury filings in the health care and pharmaceutical sector soared 310% primarily due to lawsuits alleging that Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products like its baby powder caused people to develop cancer.

Nearly 53,800 lawsuits against J&J are pending there. The cases were on hold for about two years after J&J attempted to resolve its talc liabilities in bankruptcy court, but courts dismissed two separate bankruptcy filings, allowing litigation to resume last year.

Illinois' Northern District also saw a 1,421% increase in product liability cases to 8,487 as a result of lawsuits claiming chemical hair relaxer products made by L'Oreal USA, Revlon and others cause cancer and other injuries.

The companies in all of these cases have denied wrongdoing.

Read more:

New federal lawsuits continued to fall in 2022 amid pandemic, judiciary says

New federal lawsuits, appeals fell in 2021 amid pandemic - judiciary

Federal Civil Case Filings by Fiscal Year https://reut.rs/48ZFPZK

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.