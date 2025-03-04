$MASS stock is up 67% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MASS stock has now risen 67% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $160,937,271 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MASS:
$MASS Insider Trading Activity
$MASS insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109.
- JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,236 shares for an estimated $23,984.
- MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498.
- CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.
$MASS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MASS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 820,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,804,985
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 728,865 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,529,161
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 553,162 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,216,956
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 430,983 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $948,162
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 338,647 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $745,023
- PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 257,423 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $566,330
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 181,158 shares (+218.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,547
$MASS Government Contracts
We have seen $126,641 of award payments to $MASS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- REBEL SMA KET PART NO.: 850-00050: $51,912
- REBEL SPENT MEDIA ANALYSIS 4 SEPARATE SHIPMENTS: $48,379
- 908 WARRANTY: $7,450
- TITLE: EP/WARRANTY-SERVSUPP/CLANLAB FUNDS REQUESTOR: JEFFREY S CASTILLO DELIVERY DATE: 06/28/2024: $7,450
- 1 YEAR EXTENSION OF WARRANTY AND SUPPORT FOR MX908 HANDHELD MASS SPECTROMETER. INCLUDES SOFTWARE AND TARGET...: $7,450
