$MASS stock is up 67% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MASS stock has now risen 67% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $160,937,271 of trading volume.

$MASS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MASS:

$MASS insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109 .

. JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,236 shares for an estimated $23,984 .

. MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498 .

. CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.

$MASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MASS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MASS Government Contracts

We have seen $126,641 of award payments to $MASS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.