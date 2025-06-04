$MASS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MASS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,317,913 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MASS:
$MASS Insider Trading Activity
$MASS insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $131,383 and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109.
- MARK SPOTO has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $42,850 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,236 shares for an estimated $23,984.
- MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498.
- CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.
$MASS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $MASS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 3,526,000 shares (+210.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,796,480
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,814,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,127,557
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,701,095 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,620,905
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 820,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,804,985
- INVESCO LTD. added 649,630 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,910,342
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 522,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,342,081
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 480,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,152,859
$MASS Government Contracts
We have seen $78,479 of award payments to $MASS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- REBEL SPENT MEDIA ANALYSIS 4 SEPARATE SHIPMENTS: $48,379
- 908 WARRANTY: $7,600
- EP/MX908 REQUESTOR: DAVID GUERRERO POP DATES: 07/18/2025 TO 07/17/2026: $7,600
- 908 WARRANTY: $7,450
- TITLE: EP/WARRANTY-SERVSUPP/CLANLAB FUNDS REQUESTOR: JEFFREY S CASTILLO DELIVERY DATE: 06/28/2024: $7,450
