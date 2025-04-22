Stocks
MASS

$MASS stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 22, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$MASS stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,783,822 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MASS:

$MASS Insider Trading Activity

$MASS insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109.
  • JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,236 shares for an estimated $23,984.
  • MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498.
  • CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.

$MASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MASS stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MASS Government Contracts

We have seen $63,279 of award payments to $MASS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

