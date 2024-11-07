‘Mass Effect’ TV adaptation in development at Amazon, Variety says

A television series based on Electronic Arts’ (EA) “Mass Effect” video game franchise is officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios (AMZN), Variety’s Joe Otterson reports. Daniel Casey, who most recently worked on the screenplay for “F9: The Fast Saga,” is slated to write and executive produce the adaptation, the author notes.

