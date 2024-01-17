News & Insights

DOOR

Masonite Int'l Confirms Termination Of Merger Agreement To Acquire PGT Innovations

January 17, 2024

(RTTNews) - Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Wednesday confirmed the termination of its previously announced definitive merger agreement to acquire PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI). In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, Masonite received a termination fee of $84 million.

This termination follows the Masonite Board of Directors' decision not to submit a revised offer to acquire PGT Innovations, after being notified that the PGT Board had determined that a revised proposal from MITER Brands submitted on January 12, 2024, was a "superior proposal."

Masonite International said disciplined capital allocation will continue to support Doors That Do More strategy and drive enhanced shareholder value.

