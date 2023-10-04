Masonite International (FRA:MII) Price Target Increased by 8.55% to 120.38

The average one-year price target for Masonite International (FRA:MII) has been revised to 120.38 / share. This is an increase of 8.55% from the prior estimate of 110.91 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.47 to a high of 134.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.58% from the latest reported closing price of 87.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MII is 0.32%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 28,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,595K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MII by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,222K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MII by 438.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,019K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing a decrease of 32.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MII by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 804K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MII by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 712K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MII by 1.25% over the last quarter.

