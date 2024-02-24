Masonite International (DOOR) Price Target Increased by 19.54% to 124.82

The average one-year price target for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) has been revised to 124.82 / share. This is an increase of 19.54% from the prior estimate of 104.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.93 to a high of 139.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.98% from the latest reported closing price of 130.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOR is 0.22%, a decrease of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 27,612K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,089K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 48.55% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 866K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 29.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 703K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 75.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 89.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 692K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 650K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing a decrease of 21.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Masonite International Background Information

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

