Masonite (DOOR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Masonite (DOOR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $659.87 million, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Masonite metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- North America Residential' will reach $510.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Europe' will reach $57.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Architectural' of $80.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.



Shares of Masonite have experienced a change of +50% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOOR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

