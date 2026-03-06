Mason Capital Takes New Position in BORR Stock, Buys 2.2 Million Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

New position: 2,182,136 shares acquired; estimated trade size $8.79 million (based on average quarterly price)

Quarter-end position value increased by $8.79 million due to the new position establishment

Transaction established a new position representing 1.57% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade: fund held 2,182,136 shares, valued at $8.79 million

Borr Drilling stake represents 1.57% of Mason Capital’s reportable assets and is outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Borr Drilling ›

On February 17, 2026, Mason Capital Management LLC disclosed a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), acquiring 2,182,136 shares in an estimated $8.79 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Mason Capital Management LLC established a new position in Borr Drilling Limited, purchasing 2,182,136 shares. The estimated transaction value was $8.79 million based on the average share price during the filing quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake in Borr Drilling Limited was valued at $8.79 million, with nine total positions reported.

What Else to Know

Mason Capital’s new position in Borr Drilling Limited represented 1.57% of its reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ATS: $428.62 million (76.3% of AUM)

NYSE:BKD: $38.69 million (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SOLS: $30.79 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSE:CCO: $21.72 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSE:JBS: $18.83 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Borr Drilling Limited were priced at $5.43, up 78.6% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 62.68 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.37 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $75.30 million Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $5.43

Company Snapshot

Operates a fleet of jack-up drilling rigs, providing offshore drilling services and related equipment for shallow-water oil and gas exploration and production.

Generates revenue primarily through long-term contracts with oil and gas companies, charging for rig usage, crew services, and associated operational support.

Serves integrated oil majors, national oil companies, and independent exploration and production firms across global offshore markets.

Borr Drilling Limited is a global offshore drilling contractor specializing in shallow-water jack-up rigs, with a significant operational fleet and a focus on efficiency and safety. The company leverages its modern rig portfolio and technical expertise to meet the evolving needs of oil and gas clients.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Mason Capital, a New York-based hedge fund, recently disclosed a purchase of more than 2.1 million shares of Borr Drilling, an energy stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Borr stock has been on fire recently. Led by the rapid rise in oil prices, Borr stock has advanced by about 150% over the last 12 months.

Much of this success is linked to the rising demand for the company’s jack-up drilling rigs, which is also affected by the rising price of crude oil. However, there are also company-specific reasons for the stock’s performance.

For one, the company has successful managed its balance sheet in recent quarters by reducing its overall debt load. Net financial debt has decreased from a high of $2.05 billion to $1.77 billion. What’s more, annual revenue has climbed to over $1 billion — surpassing a key level for the company.

Granted, like any stock, there are concerns. Oil prices could collapse, weighing on the stock. In addition, demand for offshore drilling could weaken. However, given the recent spike in oil prices, these concerns seem outweighed by current conditions.

Should you buy stock in Borr Drilling right now?

Before you buy stock in Borr Drilling, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Borr Drilling wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.