Mason Capital Bets Big on Brookdale Senior Living, Adds 1.1 Million Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Bought 1,109,977 shares; estimated trade value $10.91 million (based on average quarterly price)

Quarter-end position value up $17.72 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes

Stake change equals 1.94% of 13F AUM

Holding now totals 3,585,941 shares, valued at $38.69 million

Position represents 6.89% of fund AUM, which makes it the firm's second-largest holding.

10 stocks we like better than Brookdale Senior Living ›

Mason Capital Management disclosed a buy of 1,109,977 shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $10.91 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Mason Capital Management increased its holding in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,109,977 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price during the quarter, was $10.91 million. The fund’s position in Brookdale Senior Living rose in quarter-end value by $17.72 million, a figure that reflects both additional shares bought and underlying price appreciation.

What Else to Know

Trade direction: buy; post-trade stake is 6.89% of 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ATS: $428.62 million (76.3% of AUM)

NYSE:BKD: $38.69 million (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SOLS: $30.79 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSE:CCO: $21.72 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSE:JBS: $18.83 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $16.64, up 213.96% over the prior year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.20 billion Net Income (TTM) ($263.00 million) Market Capitalization $3.96 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $16.64

Company Snapshot

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living communities across the United States, offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs).

The company generates revenue primarily through resident fees for housing, care, and related services, with additional income from managing communities for third parties.

Brookdale's primary customers are middle- to upper-income seniors seeking comprehensive residential and healthcare services tailored to varying levels of independence and medical needs.

The company maintains a diversified portfolio that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, serving a broad range of senior residents with varying needs.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Mason Capital, a New York-based hedge fund, recently purchased more than 1.1 million shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock. Here’s what it means for investors.

First off, let’s recap where Brookdale stock has been. Shares are up an amazing 327% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.1%. For comparison, the S&P 500 has advanced by 69% over the same period, with a CAGR of 19%.

There are a few reasons for this exceptionally strong performance. For one, there’s the aging U.S. population. There are now over 61 million Americans age 65 or older. What’s more, this figure is steadily increasing as the baby boomers reach retirement age. Brookdale, which provides residences for middle and upper-income seniors, benefits as the overall senior demographic grows in size.

Second, Brookdale is improving its operational efficiency. Again, much of this is occurring naturally as occupancy rates rise. Operating margin, for example, has steadily climbed from under 1% in 2023 to over 3.5% currently.

On the flip side, Brookdale’s balance sheet and lack of profitability remain a concern for some investors. The company has over $5 billion in net debt and hasn’t been profitable since 2020.

Should you buy stock in Brookdale Senior Living right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookdale Senior Living, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookdale Senior Living wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.