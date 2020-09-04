MasMovil to be removed from Spain's IBEX 35 index

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The committee overseeing the Spanish stock market's blue-chip IBEX 35 index will exclude telecoms service company MasMovil Ibercom MASM.MC from Sept. 14 pending results of a takeover bid from a consortium of buyout funds, it said late on Thursday.

The consortium comprising KKR KKR.N, Cinven and Providence made a 3 billion euro ($3.55 billion) bid for MasMovil Ibercom on June 1, backed by the Spanish company's board.

If the bid is successful, few shares would remain trading on the market.

The IBEX committee will meet on Oct. 7, after the results of the bid are known, to decide whether to reinstate MasMovil in the index or replace it with another company.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman)

