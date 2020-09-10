MasMovil take-private bid wins over required proportion of shareholders

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A bid by a trio of private equity funds to buy MasMovil MASM.MC has been accepted by holders of more than half the Spanish telecoms group's shares, meeting a key criterion to allow them to go ahead and take the firm private, a bourse filing showed on Thursday.

U.S. funds KKR KKR.N, Providence and Cinven offered 3 billion euros ($3.56 billion) for the firm in what looks set to be the first major European leveraged buyout since the COVID-19 crisis roiled global markets.

The bidders said the minimum threshold will be met as long as there are no last-minute retractions before Sept. 11, the deadline to accept or reject the offer.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)

