MasMovil shareholder asks board to seek better bid as current offer too low

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Investment fund AllianceBernstein, which holds a stake in Spanish telecom firm MasMovil, said on Tuesday the takeover offer filed by three private equity funds is too low and asked its board to seek better terms or rival bids.

Buyout funds KKR KKR.N, Cinven and Providence launched a 2.96 billion euro ($3.34 billion) offer on MasMovil on June 1.

AllianceBernstein holds 1.25% in MasMovil, according to data from Eikon.

