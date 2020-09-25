US Markets
VOD

MasMovil says had no contacts with Vodafone over potential takeover

Contributors
Isla Binnie Reuters
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spanish mobile telephone operator MasMovil has had no interaction with London-based rival Vodafone about a possible takeover, a MasMovil spokesman said on Friday.

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile telephone operator MasMovil MASM.MC has had no interaction with London-based rival Vodafone VOD.L about a possible takeover, a MasMovil spokesman said on Friday.

On Friday, Spanish newspaper El Economista reported that Vodafone had started preliminary talks to buy MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took it over, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Inti Landauro; editing by Jesús Aguado)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD KKR

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular