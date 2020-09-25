MasMovil says had no contacts with Vodafone over potential takeover

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile telephone operator MasMovil MASM.MC has had no interaction with London-based rival Vodafone VOD.L about a possible takeover, a MasMovil spokesman said on Friday.

On Friday, Spanish newspaper El Economista reported that Vodafone had started preliminary talks to buy MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took it over, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Inti Landauro; editing by Jesús Aguado)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

