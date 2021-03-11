US Markets
MasMovil in talks on possible merger with Vodafone's Spanish unit - report

Inti Landauro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spanish telecom operator MasMovil has started talks over a possible merger with the Spanish unit of U.K.-based telecom operator Vodafone, newspaper Expansion reported, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

MasMovil, which was taken over by three buyout funds including KKR KKR.N last year, has set a first valuation of the Vodafone unit at 7.5 billion euros ($8.96 billion), the newspaper said.

Expansion did not say who would control the merged entity if a merger proceeded.

A MasMovil spokesman said he could not immediately comment, while a spokesman for Vodafone declined to comment.

Back in September, MasMovil and its private equity owners denied a previous press report about merger talks between the two rival telecom operators.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey)

