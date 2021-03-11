MasMovil in talks on possible merger with Vodafone's Spanish unit - report

MADRID, March 11 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom operator MasMovil has started talks over a possible merger with the Spanish unit of U.K.-based telecom operator Vodafone VOD.L, newspaper Expansion reported, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

MasMovil, which was taken over by three buyout funds including KKR KKR.N last year, has set a first valuation of the Vodafone unit at 7.5 billion euros ($8.96 billion), the newspaper said.

Expansion did not say who would control the merged entity if a merger proceeded.

A MasMovil spokesman said he could not immediately comment, while a spokesman for Vodafone declined to comment.

Back in September, MasMovil and its private equity owners denied a previous press report about merger talks between the two rival telecom operators.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

