Mask-maker 3M suspends 2020 outlook as coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI

April 28 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N on Tuesday suspended its 2020 forecast citing uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.29 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $891 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the world's main producer of N95 respirator masks earned $2.16 per share in the quarter.

Net sales rose 2.7% to $8.08 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

