Masimo's New Solution to Reduce Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced an opioid withdrawal solution — Bridge — that utilizes neuromodulation for reducing symptoms related to opioid withdrawal. Equipped with an FDA De Novo classification, Bridge is the first evidence-based, drug-free, non-surgical device of its kind. With this product, Masimo strengthens its already robust product portfolio further.



Notably, opioid use, which includes prescription opioids and heroin, results in death of many people in the United States every year. In 2018 (the most recent year of data availability) around 47,000 deaths involved opioids, of which approximately 15,000 involved prescription opioids.



Significance of Masimo Bridge



It is important to mention here that opioid withdrawal is often followed by painful and sometimes severe flu-like symptoms that can last for up to two weeks. This makes voluntary discontinuation by opioid users a really long and challenging process. Moreover, out of more than two million people suffering from opioid-use disorder (OUD) in the United States, less than 20% are getting treatment.



Bridge can help patients with OUD successfully transition away from opioids into an appropriate treatment program and safely address this disorder through the reduction of withdrawal symptoms.





With respect to clinical testing, Bridge was successful in reducing opioid withdrawal symptoms within 15-30 minutes and offer continued relief for as long as it was applied. The duration can be up to 120 hours per device, thereby allowing opioids to leave the body.

With the help of Bridge opioid withdrawal symptoms can be effectively reduced, thereby marking an important first step toward successful illicit opioid cessation and treatment.



Recent Developments



In June, Masimo announced that Centroid — a wearable, wireless patient orientation, activity, and respiration rate sensor — has been cleared by the FDA. Notably, this clearance will aid the company in fortifying its Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity platform.



In the same month, the company introduced — Masimo Sleep — a new health and wellness home monitoring solution, which has been developed to enable consumers to understand their quality of sleep efficiently. This new solution is likely to strengthen the company’s product portfolio further. Notably, this solution is not FDA 510 (k) approved and is available as a general wellness product.



Market Prospects



Per a report by Medgadget, the global OUD market size is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2019-2026). Rising addiction to opioids globally will primarily be driving the market’s growth. Hence, this Masimo’s new solution is a well-timed one.



