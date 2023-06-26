Masimo's (MASI) W1 to Boost Virtual Care in Preoperative Patients

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced that Valencia, Spain-based Hospital La Fe will be expanding its telehealth and telemonitoring program with the Masimo W1 advanced health-tracking watch. The watch, which offers continuous measurements of key physiological parameters, is currently available outside the United States as a medical device that integrates with the Masimo SafetyNet remote patient management and telehealth platform.

However, the Masimo W1 for use in medical applications has not yet been cleared in the United States by the FDA.

The latest adoption of Masimo’s product is expected to significantly strengthen Masimo’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) business across the world.

Significance of the Adoption

Hospital La Fe has been using Masimo SafetyNet with Radius PPG tetherless monitoring as part of its enhanced recovery pathway program for post-surgical patients since last year. The hospital, based on the initial success of that program, is currently planning to equip patients scheduled for elective surgery with Masimo W1 watches in advance. This is aimed at improving pre-habilitation via analysis of the heart rate variability data gathered by the watch.

Per Masimo’s management, Hospital La Fe adopting Masimo W1 to collect a set of insightful baseline data for their pre-operative patients will likely allow them to better understand individual patient’s normal and abnormal readings before undergoing invasive treatment.

Hospital La Fe’s management believes that the future adoption is expected to test the effect of telemonitoring with Masimo W1 in the pre-operative setting for upgrading pre-habilitation and improving patient condition and engagement.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global RPM system market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $16.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.5%. Factors like the recent pandemic, the increasing geriatric population and the cost-effectiveness of the treatment are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the adoption of its health-tracking watch is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Recent Developments

This month, Masimo announced that it is expanding its premium Denon brand to introduce its latest offering, Masimo AAT (Adaptive Acoustic Technology).

The same month, Masimo announced that Fresno, CA-based Community Health System was adopting a variety of advanced Masimo monitoring technologies and solutions across its campuses.

Also, in June, Masimo received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its patient-worn, continuous multi-parameter vital signs monitor, Radius VSM.

Price Performance

Shares of Masimo have gained 15.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise and the S&P 500's 11.5% growth.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.