Masimo's (MASI) SpHb During Elective CS Favored by New Study

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced the findings of a prospective study in which researchers assessed the accuracy of non-invasive, continuous hemoglobin (Hb) monitoring with Masimo SpHb on patients undergoing elective cesarean section (CS) with antepartum hemorrhage. The results of the latest prospective study were published in the Egyptian Journal of Anesthesia.

SpHb is not intended to replace laboratory blood testing. Hence, clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician’s judgment considering factors like patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples, among others.

The latest positive study outcome is a major stepping stone for Masimo’s non-invasive continuous Hb monitoring business across the world. This is likely to solidify Masimo’s position in the global real-time patient monitoring space.

Significance of the Study

The researchers noted that antepartum hemorrhage was associated with adverse maternal and neo-natal outcomes. They further noted that blood transfusion was also associated with a variety of risks. According to them, invasive laboratory Hb measurement, while a crucial factor in transfusion decisions, yielded intermittent and often delayed results. Thus, the researchers sought to assess whether the use of non-invasive, continuous Hb monitoring might allow faster detection of clinically significant blood loss and improve perioperative transfusion practices, among other objectives.

The researchers found significant positive correlations between SpHb and invasive Hb values. Based on this, they concluded that continuous SpHb through Masimo Pulse CO-Oximetry indicated clinically acceptable accuracy of Hb measurement compared with invasive Hb, even at low Hb levels, in patients undergoing CS with antepartum hemorrhage.

The researchers also noted that SpHb evaluation has the potential for additional benefits, including patient comfort, increased safety, and decreased complexity for healthcare staff, who are not exposed to the risks of needle-stick injury and bloodspill contamination.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global patient blood management market is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2024 from $10.7 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors like the rising prevalence of blood disorders, the growing number of blood donations increasing the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections, and the escalation in road accidents, injuries, surgeries and trauma are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the positive study outcome is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Last month, Masimo announced the launch of the expansion of the HEOS platform to provide a robust and always-on connection to the Masimo Health secure cloud. This feature adds the ability to aggregate, record and display health data from wearable Masimo continuous and spot-check health and wellness devices.

The same month, Masimo announced the limited market release of the Sepsis Index, an early warning indicator designed to aid clinicians in identifying possible sepsis in patients remotely monitored with Masimo Patient SafetyNet.

Also, in December, Masimo announced the full-market release of the Hydration Index for the Masimo W1 watch. In the same press release, the company announced that a medical version of Masimo W1 would be available outside the United States for use in telehealth and telemonitoring applications via Masimo SafetyNet and Personal SafetyNet for healthcare providers and payers along with individual use.

Price Performance

Shares of Masimo have lost 44.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 23.9% decline and the S&P 500's 19.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.3%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.

AMN Healthcare has lost 10.6% compared with the industry’s 30.3% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.3%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 1.9%.

Boston Scientific has gained 6.9% against the industry’s 42.6% decline over the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.4%.

Merit Medical has gained 13.7% against the industry’s 8.7% decline over the past year.

