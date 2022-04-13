Masimo's (MASI) Sound United Buyout to Boost Product Portfolio

Masimo Corporation MASI recently completed the previously announced (February this year) buyout of Sound United — a leading consumer technology company and owner of numerous premium audio and home entertainment brands. In fact, iconic consumer brands like Polk Audio and Bowers & Wilkins, to name a few, are operated by Sound United and are sold globally.



Following the closing of the acquisition, Sound United will function as a division of Masimo under its existing leadership out of the Carlsbad, CA-based headquarters.



It is worth mentioning here that the financial outlook related to this buyout will be given during Masimo’s first-quarter earnings release on May 3, 2022.



This buyout is likely to provide a boost to Masimo’s robust and broad portfolio of hospital and home medical technology solutions.

Significance of the Acquisition

The combination of Masimo’s experience in advanced signal processing, biosensing, and photonics technologies and Sound United’s audio and home automation technologies will provide natural and yet non-intuitive solutions to people in homes and hospitals worldwide.



Through this buyout, Masimo will receive support from Sound United’s expertise throughout consumer channels to advance the distribution of the combined company’s broad portfolio of consumer-facing healthcare products.



From Sound United’s perspective, the company’s iconic audio brands will gain from Masimo’s expanded organizational resources to bolster long-term innovation and development.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global smart medical devices market is projected to reach $24.46 billion by 2025. Hence, this announcement comes at an opportune time for Masimo.

Recent Developments

In March, Masimo announced the findings of a favorable study; wherein researchers assessed the impact of non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring with Masimo SpHb on perioperative transfusion management and postoperative patient outcomes in pediatric patients undergoing fronto-orbital advancement surgery. The results of the retrospective study were published in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing.



In the same month, the company announced a major expansion of its leading hospital remote patient-monitoring and clinician notification platform — Masimo Patient SafetyNet. The expansion includes the addition of secure telehealth capabilities, thereby making the solution more adaptable and comprehensive.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 42.6% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s decline of 3.7%.

