Masimo's (MASI) ORi-Guided OLV Procedure Favored by New Study

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced the findings of a favorable study result after evaluating the utility and impact of Masimo Patient SafetyNet that was published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing. The findings are based on the observation of nurses before and after the implementation of the Patient SafetyNet.

The study was aimed at assessing whether Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi) could prevent the adverse impacts of hyperoxemia (increase in arterial oxygen partial pressure) with a non-invasive probe during One-Lung Ventilation (“OLV”) procedures.

For investors’ note, ORi has been available outside the United States since 2014. It is a non-invasive and continuous parameter developed to offer additional insight into a patient's oxygen status under supplemental oxygen. However, ORi has not yet been cleared by the FDA and is not available in the United States.

The latest positive study outcome is a major stepping stone for Masimo’s patient monitoring business across the world.

Significance of the Study

The ORi monitoring is enabled by the Pulse CO-Oximetry platform (multi-wavelength rainbow), and is provided alongside oxygen saturation (SpO2) measured by the company’s SET pulse oximetry.

During OLV, which is a common technique for enabling a wide variety of pulmonary procedures, 100% fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) supplemental oxygen administration is generally used. This exposes patients to the possibility of hyperoxia-induced lung injury. Hence, researchers seek to determine whether ORi could prevent such an occurrence during OLV.

The study findings indicate that the adjustment of ORi with peripheral oxygen saturation and blood gas analysis demonstrates that hyperoxemia could be prevented during OLV in patients under anesthesia. Further, it was concluded that ORi-guided thoracic anesthesia may lead to reduced hospital stay and increased patient safety.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices was estimated at $32.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $47.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors like the ongoing pandemic-led demand surge and rising incidence of respiratory diseases are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the positive study outcome is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Of late, Masimo has witnessed a few notable developments across its business.

The company, in May, announced the findings of a study which found that the use of Patient SafetyNet with Masimo SET Pulse Oximetry and Acoustic Respiratory Rate monitoring significantly reduces nursing workload related to postoperative respiratory assessment. This result was also published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing.

The same month, Masimo announced the publication of a study in the Journal of Anesthesia & Clinical Research in which researchers assessed the utility of Masimo O3 Regional Oximetry to aid in monitoring septic shock patients admitted to the ICU.

Again, in May, the company announced the publication of a study in the Journal of Applied Physiology in which researchers evaluated the utility of Masimo PVi as a non-invasive method of predicting preload responsiveness in patients treated with nasal high-flow therapy.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 0.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth and the S&P 500's 38.5% rise.

