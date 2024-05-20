Masimo's (MASI) New Offering to Serve Personalized Audio Market

Masimo Corporation MASI, along with Denon, recently announced the introduction of White PerL. It is the latest offering of its Denon PerL and Denon PerL Pro True Wireless earbud line-up from the Denon PerL product lines.

The latest announcement is expected to significantly solidify Masimo’s foothold in the global personalized hearables market, thereby boosting its non-healthcare consumer audio business.

Significance of the Launch

Per Masimo, the two Denon PerL models are engineered with the company’s proprietary Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT) that prioritizes hearing personalization. Masimo AAT is expected to work by detecting an individual’s inner ear response from curated sound frequencies sent into the ear canal and then creating a custom hearing profile based on an individual’s hearing sensitivities. This will likely aid in enhancing sound depth, detail and clarity for a better listening experience.

Management believes that integrating Masimo’s AAT into Denon’s PerL earbuds will aid individuals to enjoy sound customized to their unique hearing profile. This is likely to significantly strengthen its position in the immersive audio space.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Zion Market Research, the global hearable market was worth around $28 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around $96.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of approximately 16.7%. Factors like the growing advancements in hearables-related technology and increased demand for wireless earphones and infotainment gadgets are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Recent Development

This month, Masimo reported its first-quarter 2024 results, wherein management confirmed that its business is reaching a steady state after a period of robust growth during the COVID-19 period and the volatility that followed.

Price Performance

Shares of Masimo have lost 22.9% in the past year against the industry’s 8.5% rise and the S&P 500's 26.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

