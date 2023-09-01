Masimo's (MASI) Inks Agreement to Improve Patient Outcomes

Masimo Corporation MASI recently signed a multi-year agreement with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS). The agreement aims to implement Masimo’s monitoring technologies across FMOLHS’ systems.

FMOLHS, a 10-hospital system headquartered in Baton Rouge, is currently serving communities throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

The latest agreement is expected to significantly strengthen Masimo’s remote patient monitoring business.

Rationale Behind the Agreement

FMOLHS hospitals are currently standardizing on Masimo SET pulse oximetry, including the use of Radius PPG tetherless pulse oximetry, to ensure uninterrupted continuous patient monitoring even while patients are ambulating.

Additionally, FMOLHS is likely to adopt Masimo Patient SafetyNet (which is expected to provide supplemental remote monitoring and alarms at centralized view stations) and two-way clinician notifications via Replica-equipped smartphones. Combined, these monitoring advancements have been designed to improve patient safety and care workflows by providing continuous, accurate bedside and surveillance monitoring and automating the transfer of patient data across FMOLHS’s continuum of care.

Per Masimo’s management, the agreement with FMOLHS is expected to aid them in improving patient care.

FMOLHS’ management believes that with the integration of Masimo’s surveillance monitoring and automation technologies, clinicians’ workflows will likely become more streamlined and efficient. Masimo’s solutions are positively impacting FMOLHS by resulting in better patient outcomes and enhanced nursing satisfaction.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global remote patient monitoring system market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $16.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.5%. Factors like the recent pandemic, the increasing elderly population and the cost-effectiveness of the treatment are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest agreement is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business.

Notable Developments

Last month, Masimo announced the full U.S. market release of the Stork smart home baby monitoring system.

The same month, Masimo announced the findings of a prospective, randomized study in which researchers assessed the use of non-invasive, continuous Masimo pleth variability index, as part of goal-directed fluid therapy, to guide intraoperative fluid administration during gastrointestinal surgery on elderly patients by comparing it to conventional fluid therapy. The findings were published in Perioperative Medicine.

Also, in August, Masimo reported its second-quarter 2023 results, wherein it registered an expansion of its installed base. Management confirmed that the company gained new hospital customers during the quarter at a record level. The expansion of both margins in the quarter was also recorded.

Price Performance

Shares of Masimo have lost 20.8% in the past year against the industry’s 6.5% rise and the S&P 500’s 14.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 21.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DaVita has gained 16.7% against the industry’s 1.9% decline over the past year.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average of 9.1%.

HealthEquity has gained 5.6% against the industry’s 11.8% decline over the past year.

Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.

Integer Holdings has gained 40.6% compared with the industry’s 6.5% rise over the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.