Masimo's (MASI) EMMA Favored by New Study for Children

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced favorable findings of an observational retrospective study about the Masimo EMMA Portable Capnograph, published in Pediatrics International. The study supports the use of EMMA for evaluation of respiratory conditions in children with tracheostomy (surgically created opening in the windpipe to aid in breathing).

For investors’ note, the EMMA Portable Capnograph provides hassle-free mainstream capnography (monitoring of the concentration or partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the respiratory gases) for patients of all ages in a compact and easily portable device.

With the recent favorable study outcome, Masimo’s portfolio of capnography and gas monitoring products is likely to get a significant boost on a global scale. Notably, the portfolio is part of the broader patient monitoring solutions business of the company.

Few Words on EMMA

The EMMA Portable Capnograph does not require any routine calibration and has a minimal warm-up time. The device also provides accurate end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) and respiration rate measurements. Further, continuous EtCO2 waveforms are displayed within a few seconds.

Significance of the Study Outcome

Per the experts related to the study, a compact and portable device is essential to monitor changes in patients’ respiratory status in situations where typical in-patient hospital monitoring equipment is less likely to be available. This was the foundation of the study to evaluate the utility of the EMMA capnograph in children with tracheostomy. The study sought to compare EtCO2 values from the EMMA device with the invasively measured partial pressure of venous carbon dioxide (PvCO2).

For investors’ note, despite the study comparing EtCO2 values with PvCO2, the partial pressure of arterial carbon dioxide (a more invasive process) is considered a gold standard for assessing respiratory conditions.

The study outcome not only established the utility of EMMA in assessing respiratory condition in children with tracheostomy but also its usefulness in home-care settings and outpatient departments.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global patient monitoring devices market is projected to reach $55.1 billion by 2025 from $36.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors like technological advancements and growing preference for telehealth services amid the pandemic are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the favorable study outcome is expected to significantly boost Masimo’s business worldwide.

Recent Developments

Of late, Masimo has been witnessing few developments across its businesses.

The company, this month, announced new study results that favor its Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry's ability to measure during motion and low perfusion, which has helped in improving care for newborns, neonates and pediatric patients.

The same month, Masimo announced the receipt of the CE marking for the Rad-G with Temperature, which is a handheld device offering SET pulse oximetry, respiration rate from the pleth and other key parameters along with clinical-grade, non-contact infrared thermometry.

The company announced the U.S. introduction of softFlow, which is available on the softFlow 50, in February. Notably, the therapy is an innovative pulmonary care therapy providing nasal high-flow warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients.

Also in February, Masimo announced the full market release of SafetyNet-OPEN, a web and mobile app solution that helps various organizations to screen, trace and manage users amid the COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, such as seasonal flu.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 41.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 53.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 66.9% growth.

