Masimo's Earnings: A Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Masimo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

The announcement from Masimo is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 12.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masimo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 0.84 0.76 0.69 EPS Actual 1.80 0.98 0.86 0.66 Price Change % 12.0% 11.0% 11.0% -12.0%

Masimo Share Price Analysis

Shares of Masimo were trading at $166.42 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Masimo

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Masimo.

Analysts have provided Masimo with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $210.0, suggesting a potential 26.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Globus Medical, Penumbra and Teleflex, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Globus Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $90.4, suggesting a potential 45.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Penumbra, with an average 1-year price target of $317.0, suggesting a potential 90.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teleflex, with an average 1-year price target of $148.5, suggesting a potential 10.77% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Globus Medical, Penumbra and Teleflex, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Masimo Outperform 9.44% $244.70M -27.80% Globus Medical Neutral 6.61% $393.86M 0.64% Penumbra Buy 16.32% $215.88M 3.32% Teleflex Neutral -5.04% $389.44M 2.27%

Key Takeaway:

Masimo ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Masimo's Return on Equity is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to its peers. Overall, Masimo is positioned differently across the metrics, with strengths in revenue growth but weaknesses in gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Masimo

Masimo Corp is a technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Breaking Down Masimo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Masimo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.44% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -58.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Masimo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -27.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Masimo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

