Markets
AAPL

Masimo Wins $634 Mln Jury Verdict Against Apple

November 14, 2025 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Masimo (MASI) announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has confirmed the validity of Masimo Patent No. 10,433,776, found Apple to have infringed the patent, and awarded Masimo $634 million in damages.

In response to the verdict, Masimo stated: ".. This is a significant win in our ongoing efforts to protect our innovations and intellectual property, which is crucial to our ability to develop technology that benefits patients. We remain committed to defending our IP rights moving forward."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.