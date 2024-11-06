Masimo upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Masimo (MASI) to Outperform from Market Perform.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MASI:
- Masimo price target raised to $171 from $160 at Wells Fargo
- Masimo Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Masimo Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Masimo raises FY24 EPS view to $3.95-$4.10 from $3.80-$4.00
- Masimo reports Q3 adjusted EPS 98c, consensus 84c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.