Masimo SET Shows Accurate Pulse Oximetry in Newborns of All Skin Tones

Masimo MASI recently reported findings from the NeoPODS study, a large prospective real-world evaluation of its SET pulse oximetry technology in critically ill newborns. The study demonstrated less than 1% overall statistical bias and found no clinically significant discrepancies related to skin pigmentation, highlighting consistent accuracy across diverse patient groups.

These findings are significant in the context of longstanding concerns around racial bias in pulse oximetry, where some devices have been shown to overestimate oxygen saturation in patients with darker skin tones. For neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients, where precise oxygen monitoring directly influences treatment decisions, such reliability is critical.

Validating Accuracy Across Skin Tones in NICU Settings

The NeoPODS study enrolled 100 hospitalized newborns across two tertiary NICUs, with 136 paired SpO 2 -SaO 2 measurements from 70 patients meeting strict inclusion criteria. Researchers used rigorous methodology, including tightly paired, time-synchronized measurements and objective skin tone classification techniques such as melanin index and individual typology angle (ITA), aligned with recent FDA guidance.

The findings showed a mean bias of -0.98%, indicating that noninvasive SpO 2 measurements slightly underestimated arterial oxygen saturation (SaO 2 ), a clinically favorable outcome. Only one instance of occult hypoxemia was observed, and none occurred among Black or Hispanic patients. Across all skin tone classifications, there were no significant differences in measurement accuracy or bias trends.

MASI Addresses a Critical Gap in Pulse Oximetry

Traditional pulse oximetry has faced scrutiny due to inconsistent performance across different skin tones. Masimo’s SET technology aims to address these limitations through advanced signal processing designed to improve accuracy under challenging clinical conditions.

The NeoPODS results reinforce earlier findings, including the INSPIRE study in adult ICU patients, which also reported accurate performance across diverse populations. Together, these studies suggest that Masimo’s technology may offer a more reliable alternative in settings where precise oxygen monitoring is essential.

Strategic and Clinical Implications

The study strengthens Masimo’s clinical and regulatory positioning, as healthcare systems and regulators emphasize equitable device performance. Demonstrating accuracy across all skin tones could support broader hospital adoption and reinforce clinician confidence.

From a market perspective, consistent, bias-free monitoring aligns with evolving standards in patient safety and device evaluation. As scrutiny of pulse oximetry intensifies, technologies that reliably serve diverse populations may gain a competitive advantage. Overall, the NeoPODS study reinforces Masimo’s strategy of combining clinical rigor with technological innovation in high-acuity care settings.

MASI’s Peers in Pulse Oximetry Space

The pulse oximetry space continues to witness strategic innovation from major MedTech players such as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC, Medtronic plc MDT and Koninklijke Philips PHG, each advancing differentiated technologies to enhance accuracy, reliability and equity in oxygen monitoring.

GE HealthCare continues to advance pulse oximetry through its TruSignal SpO 2 sensors and interconnect systems designed for continuous, non-invasive monitoring of oxygen saturation and pulse rate. The technology emphasizes accuracy and durability, with high-quality LED components calibrated to device standards and cables engineered to resist wear in clinical environments. TruSignal supports Surgical Pleth Index (SPI) monitoring, expanding its utility in anesthesia care. Performance validation across multiple studies demonstrated strong accuracy under normal, motion and low-perfusion conditions, positioning GE HealthCare’s offering as a reliable solution for diverse clinical settings.

Medtronic continues to strengthen its position in pulse oximetry through the widely adopted Nellcor pulse oximetry, built around OxiMax sensor technology and advanced signal processing. The system embeds calibration data within each sensor, enabling device-independent accuracy, while its heart-centered algorithms enhance performance under motion and low-perfusion conditions. Nellcor offers a broad range of disposable and reusable sensors, including neonatal and pediatric options, alongside bedside monitors and OEM-integrated modules. Clinically, Medtronic’s pulse oximetry system is recognized for strong low-saturation accuracy and reliable performance across diverse patient populations, supporting critical applications from NICU screening to ICU and operating room monitoring.

Philips advances pulse oximetry through its FAST-SpO 2 (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm, designed to deliver accurate readings under motion, low perfusion and signal interference. Its approach analyzes signal frequency components to suppress noise and improve reliability in challenging conditions. The company offers a broad sensor portfolio, including Nasal Alar SpO 2 Sensors, reusable clips, disposable wraps and ear sensors tailored for neonatal to adult patients. Integrated across IntelliVue monitors and modules, the platform supports continuous monitoring and third-party compatibility. Philips validates its technology against arterial blood gas measurements across diverse populations, reinforcing accuracy and consistency.

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