Masimo sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.50, consensus $1.41

Sees Q4 revenue $581M-$611M, consensus $607.35M.
- Masimo backs Q3 adjusted EPS view 81c-86c, consensus 84c
- Masimo continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for consumer segment
- Masimo backs FY24 EPS view $3.80-$4.00, consensus $3.88
- Masimo board adopts resolutions to terminate CEO Kiani’s employment
