MASI

Masimo Says Potential JV Partner Might Offer $850-4950 Mln For Its Consumer Business

July 08, 2024 — 10:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI), in a Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC Form 8K filing, revealed that a potential JV partner has provided a non-binding term sheet confirmation and is prepared to offer a purchase price in the range of $850 million to $950 million for its consumer business. The offer will be on a cash and debt-free basis.

The Term Sheet Confirmation outlines certain additional terms and conditions of the Potential JV, pertaining to the proposed valuation and potential strategic partners. The exclusivity period may be extended through mid-August 2024.

Masimo said it is in active discussions regarding the terms of the Potential JV, including the scope of the intellectual property rights. The license would not extend to the healthcare field. In addition, Masimo has proposed to retain the litigation with Apple. As announced on March 22, 2024, is still evaluating the separation of Masimo's consumer business, including the active consideration of a possible spin-off of the consumer business into a new public company.

RTTNews
RTTNews
