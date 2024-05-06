Masimo Says Its Baby Monitor Stork Got FDA Clearance

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) Monday said it received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its over-the-counter monitoring system Stork for babies up to 18 months.

Stork provides continuous monitoring of the baby's key vitals data including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and skin temperature, with alarms.

Stork leverages the same pulse oximetry technology that has been used on babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for decades, the company said in a statement.

Stork bundles are currently available at major specialty retailers across the country and at masimo.com.

