Masimo Q2 Preliminary Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI), a healthcare technology firm, on Tuesday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the second-quarter, that came in above the analysts' estimates.

For the second-quarter, the company expects revenue of around $496 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 9 percent.

On average, seven analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a revenue of $493.56 million, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue from the Healthcare segment is projected to be around $344 million, up 22 percent from the same period last year.

Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, said, "We are excited to see the growth and strength of our healthcare business in the second quarter combined with a very strong order backlog as we enter the third quarter. Sensor utilization and hospital census has meaningfully improved from last year."

