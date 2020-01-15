Masimo Posts Solid Preliminary 2019 Results, Issues Guidance

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced preliminary results for full-year 2019.



Total revenues (including royalty and other revenues) are anticipated to range approximately in the band of $934 million to $937 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $932.9 million.



Full-year product revenues are expected to range approximately in $933-$936 million. This reflects growth of 12.4-12.8% on a reported basis and 13.2-13.6% on a constant currency (cc) basis.



Full-year 2019 adjusted earnings per share are projected to be above the previously issued guidance of $3.18 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.17 per share.



The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Feb 19.



Highlights



The company also announced that it has inked a deal to acquire the Connected Care assets from NantHealth, Inc. Masimo estimates that the buyout will be completed in the first quarter and contribute around one percentage point to its full-year 2020 revenue outlook growth rate, net of purchase accounting adjustments.



Moreover, the company anticipates the acquisition to be a little dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2020 and accretive beginning in 2021.



2020 Guidance



Adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase to $3.56 per share.



Product revenues are projected to grow to $1.04 billion, representing growth of 10.6-10.9% on a reported basis and 11-11.4% at cc.



Gross margin is estimated to be 68%, while operating margin is expected to be 24.7%.





Shares Down



Despite reporting upbeat full-year results, Masimo’s shares dipped 0.6% to $164 at the close of the session, following the announcement.



Interestingly, the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has gained 12.4% compared with the industry and S&P 500 Index’s rally of 11.9% and 10.2%, respectively, in the past three months.



Our Take



Masimo is anticipated to have delivered a solid full-year performance. Notably, both the top and bottome lines are projected to beat their respective consensus marks.



Full-year 2019 product revenues are also expected to have put up a solid show. Upbeat guidance for 2020 buoys optimism in the stock.



