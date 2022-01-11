Markets
Masimo Now Projects FY21 Profit To Exceed Prior Guidance

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI) expects full-year 2021 earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share will exceed previously issued financial guidance of $3.88 and $3.88 per share, respectively. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.80 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects product revenue for the full-year 2021 to be in the range of $1.235 billion to $1.240 billion, which reflects reported growth of approximately 8.0% to 8.4% and constant currency growth of 7.3% to 7.7%, respectively.

The company also expects full-year 2021 shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments of approximately 288,000.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company projects GAAP earnings per share to be $4.27, non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.34. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.35 per share.

The company expects product revenue for fiscal year 2022 to be $1.35 billion, which reflects reported growth of 8.9% to 9.3% and constant currency growth of 9.4% to 9.9%.

