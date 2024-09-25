News & Insights

Markets
MASI

Masimo Names Michelle Brennan Interim CEO, Reaffirms Q3 Adj. Outlook

September 25, 2024 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI) announced on Wednesday that Michelle Brennan, a current board member, will serve as interim CEO following the resignation of Chairman and CEO Joe Kiani.

Additionally, Masimo confirmed its non-GAAP financial guidance for the third quarter of 2024, which was previously shared on August 6, 2024.

Currently, shares are gaining more than 6 percent in the pre-market session.

Brennan joined the Board in 2023 and has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive at Johnson & Johnson, where she managed global medical device and consumer pharmaceutical businesses.

The company has hired the search firm Korn Ferry to aid in the process of finding a new CEO.

Currently, MASI's stock is trading at $133.84, up 6.09% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.