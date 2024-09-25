Masimo Names Michelle Brennan Interim CEO, Reaffirms Q3 Adj. Outlook

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI) announced on Wednesday that Michelle Brennan, a current board member, will serve as interim CEO following the resignation of Chairman and CEO Joe Kiani.

Additionally, Masimo confirmed its non-GAAP financial guidance for the third quarter of 2024, which was previously shared on August 6, 2024.

Currently, shares are gaining more than 6 percent in the pre-market session.

Brennan joined the Board in 2023 and has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive at Johnson & Johnson, where she managed global medical device and consumer pharmaceutical businesses.

The company has hired the search firm Korn Ferry to aid in the process of finding a new CEO.

Currently, MASI's stock is trading at $133.84, up 6.09% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.