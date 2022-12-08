Masimo (MASI) W1 Watch With Hi to Improve Patient Outcome

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced the full-market release of the Hydration Index (Hi) for the Masimo W1 watch. Hi was first announced earlier this year in a limited market release, which is expected to provide an index that tracks an individual’s hydration levels.

In the same press release, Masimo announced that a medical version of Masimo W1 would be available outside the United States for use in telehealth and telemonitoring applications via Masimo SafetyNet and Personal SafetyNet for healthcare providers and payers along with individual use.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Masimo W1 and Hi, which have not yet received the FDA’s clearance, are not available for use in medical applications in the United States.

The latest full-market release is expected to significantly strengthen Masimo’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) business across the world.

Few Words on Masimo W1

The Masimo W1 highlights the company’s strength and expertise in signal processing, photonics and bio-sensing and provides the same to consumers looking to control their personal health, make better health decisions and monitor their overall physiological status. Masimo W1 pairs with the Masimo Health smartphone app via secure Bluetooth to unlock meaningful and actionable insights.

The integrated Personal SafetyNet subscription service provides users access to sophisticated reporting tools to help them review their physiological status over time. It also facilitates sharing data with family members and in some cases with healthcare providers (where allowed).

Significance of the Release

Hydration level has been one of the most sought parameters by athletes, among others, who seek to optimize their performance. Proper hydration has been widely recognized as an important aspect of health and performance, and lack of proper hydration may affect many physiological parameters as the body works to restore homeostasis (a state of balance among all the body systems needed for the body to survive and function correctly). Masimo W1 has been designed to help users identify their hydration baseline and understand hydration level. This is useful as it can support healthier lifestyle decisions.

The Masimo W1, an advanced health-tracking wearable, is currently the first watch to offer continuous pulse oximetry measurements and insightful health data. Hi is expected to provide an index that tracks an individual’s hydration levels and integrate effortlessly with other continuous Masimo W1 health data, such as oxygen saturation and pulse rate, among others.

Per an expert familiar with the Masimo W1, assessing intravascular volume status is a common issue in clinical care, mostly for post-op patients and those with complicated chronic conditions such as congestive heart failure (CHF). These patients often seek care in the emergency department for monitoring and treatment. Masimo W1 will likely aid individuals in understanding their hydration level by tracking their Hi and provide a common additional monitoring endpoint beyond daily weights for the evaluation of hydration. Additionally, having continuous, non-invasive monitoring of Hi via a wearable device will likely enable people to access crucial real-time information at home. This can transform the management of post-op patients and chronic conditions like CHF.

Management believes that Masimo W1 with Hi will likely aid everyone to make healthier decisions.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global RPM system market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $16.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.3%. Factors like the recent pandemic, the increasing geriatric population and the cost-effectiveness of the treatment are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the recent full-market release is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Last month, Masimo announced the findings of a prospective, double-blinded, randomized, controlled trial where researchers assessed the impact of non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring with Masimo SpHb on blood transfusion management for adult patients undergoing elective major surgery with anticipated blood loss of 20% or more.

Also in November, Masimo announced its third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating expectations. The company’s robust uptick in the top line and its healthcare business was encouraging. Masimo also recorded robust order shipments and witnessed the solid expansion of its installed base during the reported quarter, which was promising.

