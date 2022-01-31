Masimo (MASI) Stock Jumps 6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Masimo MASI shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $211.54. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 32.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Masimo recorded a solid price appreciation driven by its encouraging preliminary financial results for full-year 2021, coupled with a strong 2022 outlook. Per the pre-announcement, full-year product revenues are likely to be $1,235-$1,240 million, up 8-8.4% on a reported basis from comparable figures in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion lies below the preliminary figure. Meanwhile, the adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) for 2021 are likely to be $3.88. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 is in line with the preliminary figure. Apart from this, Masimo’s projected full-year 2022 total revenue of $1,350 million, denoting reported growth of 8.9-9.3% raises investors’ optimism. The company expects its adjusted EPS for 2022 to be $4.33. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.33 lies in line with the company’s outlook.

This medical technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $319.17 million, up 8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Masimo, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MASI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

