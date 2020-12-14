Masimo (MASI) Releases Favorable Findings on Pulse Oximetry

Masimo Corporation MASI recently presented the findings of an abstract study, which explored the efficiency of Masimo noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring SpHb as part of the transfusion management of pediatric patients going through a major surgery.

Researchers noted that noninvasive continuous hemoglobin monitoring in major hemorrhagic surgeries in pediatric patients might prove to be effective in decreasing morbidity not only by lessening the amount of transfusion but also by mitigating metabolic and hemodynamic instability.

This data should be a major breakthrough for Masimo’s Signal Extraction Technology (SET) Pulse Oximetry portfolio.

More on the Study Outcomes

Experts concluded that the use of SpHb was related to the reduced rate of postoperative transfusion, decreased length of ICU stay and other enhanced outcomes.

It was observed that conventional methods of measuring hemoglobin and estimating blood loss as part of perioperative blood transfusion management are time consuming and delay the decision making. The researchers attempted to analyze whether the use of a noninvasive, continuous method like Masimo SpHb will have a bearing on the transfusion rates, morbidity and mortality in pediatric patients, aged from a couple of months to two years and who are undergoing craniosynostosis surgery.

The cohort was divided into two groups, namely a control group wherein transfusion therapy was managed using intermittent blood gas analysis and an experimental group wherein transfusion therapy was applied using SpHb monitored with Masimo rainbow sensors connected to a Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeter.

Statistically, researchers found that the duration of stay in the ICU was significantly higher in the control group than the SpHb group. Postoperative drainage, red blood cell transfusion and fresh frozen plasma transfusion in the ICU were also found to be substantially higher in the control group than the SpHb group.

Notable Developments

In August 2020, Masimo announced a favorable result from its study in the field of pulse oximetry technologies. The study shows that researchers assessing Masimo SpHb (noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring) in neonatal patients inferred that the technology offers reliable haemoglobin (Hb) values, which are comparable with the more conventional invasive venous blood sampling (tHb).

In July, Masimo announced the results of a prospective study in which researchers conducted the first Moroccan study on critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening for newborns using Masimo SET pulse oximetry. The scientists concluded that the findings enabled them to strengthen the screening for CCHD by adding pulse oximetry to the routine newborn screening panel.

Market Prospects

Per a GrandView Research report, the global pulse oximeters’ market size was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to see a CAGR of 6.4% during the 2020-2027 forecast period.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of the company have gained 68.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.2%

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Masimo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, DaVita Inc. DVA and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.

DaVita has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.

Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Masimo Corporation (MASI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.