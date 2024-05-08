Masimo (MASI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, '24 EPS View Up

Masimo Corporation MASI delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in the first quarter of 2024, down 11.5% year over year. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

The adjustments include acquisition, integration and related costs, and litigation-related expenses, settlements and awards, among others.

GAAP EPS was 35 cents, down 10.3% from the year-earlier figure.

Revenues in Detail

Masimo registered revenues of $492.8 million, down 12.8% year over year on a reported basis. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

The year-over-year decline in the top line primarily resulted from lower revenues from the company’s healthcare and non-healthcare segments.

Per management, shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments, excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, totaled 50,400 during the quarter.

Segmental Details

Masimo derives its revenues from two business sources, Healthcare and Non-healthcare.

Healthcare revenues in the first quarter totaled $339.6 million, indicating a decline of 2.1% on a reported basis and 1.6% at the constant exchange rate (CER). This compares with our projection of $332 million.

The decline in Healthcare revenues is primarily driven by a 21% reduction in capital equipment and other revenues, partially offset by growth in consumables and service revenues. The decline in capital equipment was primarily due to higher purchases by hospitals during COVID. However, the company stated that sensor orders in the United States and Europe were strong during the first quarter. Sales are likely to start reflecting year-over-year growth from the second quarter.

Non-healthcare revenues amounted to $153.2 million, implying a decline of 29.8% on a reported basis and 29.4% at CER. This compares with our projection of $155.1 million. The decline is primarily driven by lower consumer spending on luxury and premium products amid unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, including higher interest rates.

Margin Analysis

Masimo’s gross profit decreased 15.1% year over year to $262.7 million. The gross margin contracted 140 basis points (bps) to 49%.

We had projected the gross margin to be 62%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 18.5% to $159.9 million. Research and development expenses declined 5.3% to $47.8 million. Total adjusted operating expenses of $207.7 million decreased 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Total adjusted operating profit was $34 million, indicating a decline of 10.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The adjusted operating margin contracted 160 bps to 13.8%.

Financial Position

Masimo exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $157.6 million compared with $163 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt at the end of the first quarter was $841.4 million compared with $871.7 million in 2023 end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities was $45.8 million compared with $0.4 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Masimo has provided its outlook for the second quarter and raised the lower-end of revenue guidance for 2024. The company raised guidance for full-year earnings as well.

For the second quarter, total revenues are projected to be in the range of $480-$510 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $500 million.

Healthcare revenues are expected to be between $330 million and $340 million, while Non-healthcare revenues are anticipated in the range of $150 -$170 million.

Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the band of 73-79 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 81 cents.

For 2024, total revenues are now estimated to be in the range of $2,055-$2,165 million (previously $2,045-$2,165 million). The consensus estimate is currently pegged at $2.1 billion.

Healthcare revenues are expected to be in the range of $1,355-$1,385 million (previously $1,345-$1,385 million), while Non-healthcare revenues are expected to be in the band of $700-$780 million.

Adjusted EPS for 2024 is projected to be in the range of $3.54-$3.70, up from the previously guided range of $3.44-$3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.51.

Our Take

Masimo exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. Robust demand for MASI’s sensors in the United States and Europe looks promising. The company continues to gain market share along with higher contracts with hospitals. Moreover, it expects to see improvement in shipments from the second quarter, which are likely to cross 55,000. Shipments will likely recover to more than 60,000 in the second half of 2024.

However, the decline in non-healthcare revenues is likely to continue for the rest of 2024 due to lower consumer spending.

Meanwhile, Masimo’s move to shift its sensor manufacturing from Mexico to Malaysia is encouraging, leading to lower production costs. The company has shifted more than two-thirds of sensor production during the first quarter, leading to improved gross margins for the Healthcare segment sequentially in the first quarter. Following the shifting of full capacity, the gross margin will benefit further as we move ahead in 2024. The company raised the EPS guidance to reflect the same. It is also working to separate the consumer healthcare business and professional healthcare business, which is estimated to boost the healthcare operating margin by 220-380 bps.

